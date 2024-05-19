Grace D. Winters

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Grace Winters is an attorney renowned for her expertise across the entire spectrum of real estate matters. She serves as an advisor to major clients nationwide, guiding them through large-scale projects in multi-family, commercial, office and industrial sectors. With a keen understanding of her clients’ business objectives, Winters collaborates closely with her teams to lead and manage significant transactions. Her clientele includes property owners, developers, tenants and more. She has been instrumental in representing Avanath Capital Management in restructuring its multi-family property portfolio and refinancing debt and negotiating purchase agreements for investment management. Winters’ exceptional skills and dedication have earned her recognition, including top rankings in the Southern California Real Estate section of Chambers USA.

