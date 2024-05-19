illi

Commercial Real Estate

Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Greg Offsay, a native Angeleno, brings his deep-rooted love for Los Angeles into his role as a real estate professional. Joining illi Commercial Real Estate in 2007 after graduating from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in economics, he has since become an executive vice president with a primary focus on leasing and investment sales of illi and industrial properties. Throughout his career, Offsay has facilitated over 300 transactions, working with a diverse range of clients including notable names like Westfield, Macerich, Dunkin Donuts and Hertz Rent-a-Car. His contributions to illi’s investment sales business have been significant, with over $85 million in sales transactions completed since 2015. Notable transactions in 2023 include sales in Northridge, Burbank and Valley Village.

