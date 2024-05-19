Henry Manoucheri

Universe Holdings

CEO & Founder

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Henry Manoucheri, CEO & founder of Universe Holdings, has led the company to impressive heights from the ground up. Within the first year of its establishment, the company’s assets under management grew three times from 400 to 1,200 units. Now, with over three decades of experience, he has overseen transactions totaling more than $500 million and under his guidance has expanded Universe Holdings’ portfolio to include over 7,500 apartment units across the U.S. Under Manoucheri’s guidance, Universe has greatly expanded its focus, buying in Southern California markets from San Diego to Ventura and expanding its footprint to include the East Coast. Renowned for innovative investments, he also prioritizes team collaboration, doubling the firm’s workforce in the past three years.

