J.A. Charles Wright embarked on his real estate journey in 2015, transitioning from a startup venture to commercial real estate after meeting fellow brokers at Matthewstm. His trajectory led him through pivotal experiences, including a stint at Berkadia specializing in multi-family properties, before joining Matthewstm under the mentorship of David Harrington. Now holding the esteemed position of market leader, Wright spearheads the growth and development of Matthewstm Orange County office. His leadership has propelled the Orange County office to remarkable heights, boasting over 50 specialized agents and consistently ranking as a top-three producing office within Matthewstm. With a steadfast work ethic and unwavering passion for commercial real estate, Wright has closed over 130 transactions totaling $320 million in sales volume.

