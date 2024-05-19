Business Finance Capital

Executive Director

Banks/Lenders

Jacky Dilfer is a highly experienced leader in commercial and SBA lending, serving as the executive director of Business Finance Capital (BFC). With over 20 years of expertise, she has spearheaded BFC’s remarkable growth, consistently ranking among the nation’s top SBA lenders. Under her guidance, BFC has facilitated over 1,000 commercial real estate transactions, surpassing $5 billion in loans. Dilfer’s dedication to client satisfaction extends beyond her professional endeavors, as she actively contributes to organizations like AltaMed Health Care Services and the Jewish Free Loan Association. She also serves as a board member for the C5 Youth Foundation of Southern California, mentoring teens to achieve their aspirations.

