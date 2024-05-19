Jamison

Chief Executive Officer

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Jaime Lee serves as the CEO of the Jamison group of companies, a leading commercial real estate enterprise in Southern California. Under her guidance, Jamison has delivered over 5,000 apartment units in Los Angeles and has a pipeline exceeding 11,000 units, establishing itself as a prominent developer in the city. Recognizing the housing needs in Los Angeles, Lee and her siblings made a bold move in 2014, converting a significant portion of the firm’s office buildings into residential properties. Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, her leadership ensured Jamison’s resilience. With several multi-family projects slated for completion in 2024, she remains committed to empowering women, especially mothers, to re-enter the workforce and contribute to Jamison’s success. In 2020, Lee’s forward-thinking approach earned her the Urban Visionary Award from the Asia Society Southern California.