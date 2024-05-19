Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Jane Hinton, a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Los Angeles, brings extensive experience in commercial real estate and finance to her practice. Her recent notable deals include representing Fortress Credit Corp in a $100-million credit facility and facilitating the acquisition and rehabilitation of a multi-family complex. She also represented Pacific Gas & Electric Company in connection with an $800-million public offering. For her work, Hinton has received accolades such as being ranked by Chambers USA. Outside of her position, her commitment to pro bono work extends to assisting nonprofit organizations such as Safe Place for Youth, Amnesty International USA and the Vietnam Dustoff Association. Hinton also supports community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank, Bet Tzedek and BEST, contributing her legal expertise to their causes.