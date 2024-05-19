JLL

Senior Managing Director & Co-Head of the Los Angeles Capital Markets Business

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Jeff Bramson is a senior managing director and cohead of the Los Angeles Capital Markets Business with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He joined JLL as part of the HFF acquisition in 2019 and, at the time, was responsible for overseeing the investment advisory business in Chicago for JLL Capital Markets. Since joining HFF in 2005, he has closed more than $13 billion of investment advisory transactions. Bramson then became the co-head of the Chicago office in 2014 and oversaw the business which more than doubled gross revenues during his tenure. Throughout this time, Jeff worked on notable, record-setting transactions such as the Blackstone/Equity Office Properties portfolio sale, 300 North LaSalle and the McDonald’s Global Headquarters building. He recently relocated to Los Angeles in January 2022 and specializes in investment sales advisory throughout the greater area.

