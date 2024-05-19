JLL

Senior Managing Director & Orange County Markets Lead

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

As the markets lead for the JLL Orange County office, Jeffrey Ingham plays a pivotal role in facilitating real estate transactions for clients in Southern California and beyond. With a focus on portfolio strategy, transaction management and lease negotiations, he collaborates with a diverse clientele including Alteryx, Innocean, Pacific Premier Bank, United HealthCare and Pacific Alternative Asset Management (PAAMCO). Under Ingham’s stewardship, the Orange County office has flourished, witnessing remarkable growth from 20 employees to over 120 during the past decade. With extensive experience spanning office and industrial markets, he has been instrumental in notable projects such as Fox Plaza, Transamerica Center and Newport Gateway, representing esteemed clients such as LaSalle Investment Management, Morgan Stanley and Transamerica.