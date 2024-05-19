Jennifer Lynn Davis

TMC Financing

SVP, Business Development

Banks/Lenders

Jennifer Davis, a seasoned financial leader with over 35 years of industry experience, is currently the senior vice president of business development at TMC Financing. Her extensive background includes distinguished roles at Bank of America, where she held positions as senior vice president, premier banking market manager, client manager and financial advisor. Throughout her career, Davis has been instrumental in facilitating over $2 billion in commercial real estate financing for nearly 600 small businesses across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Hawaii. This achievement has resulted in the creation or retention of approximately 5,000 jobs, significantly impacting local economies. Her exceptional leadership has earned her recognition as one of L.A.’s Top Lenders by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a nomination for the Women in Business Awards by the Orange County Business Journal.

