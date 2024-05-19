Lincoln Property Company

Head of National Retail Investments and Retail Capital Markets

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Jim Dillavou is the national head of retail investments and retail capital Markets for Lincoln Property Company, and co-founder of the retail investment firm, Paragon Commercial Group, Lincoln’s west coast retail investment partner. Dillavou co-founded Paragon in 2009 to capitalize on retail real estate investment opportunities resulting from the GFC market dislocation. Since that time, Jim has been honored by the Urban Land Institute as one of the “Top 40 Under 40” land use and real estate professionals in the United States, by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the top five retail real estate professionals in Los Angeles, and twice recognized by the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing as a Commercial Real Estate Visionary. Diilavou began his career as a real estate and finance attorney with Latham & Watkins LLP where he represented developers, equity investors and lenders in capital structuring, acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and entitlements throughout the United States.

