Kidder Mathews

Regional President of Greater LA Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Jim Kruse leads Kidder Mathews’ Greater Los Angeles Brokerage, overseeing strategic pursuits, client relations and recruitment. With 35+ years in real estate, including roles at CBRE and Grubb & Ellis, he’s respected as an industry authority and sought-after speaker. Since joining Kidder Mathews in 2022, Jim has nearly doubled the brokerage team to 104 brokers and opened a successful San Fernando Valley office. Kruse’s achievements have earned him prestigious accolades, including the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence: CRE Brokers Award and recognition in L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s SoCal’s Top-Rated Best Places to Work. Additionally, his athletic background includes being an All-American water polo player and U.S. Olympic team member.