Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Partner & Chair of the Real Estate Department

Professional Services Advisor

Joan Velazquez, the chair of Ervin Cohen & Jessup’s real estate practice, is renowned for her innovative approach and unwavering focus on clients’ business objectives. With a robust background representing diverse stakeholders in real estate, including owners, developers, investors, lenders and asset managers, she navigates complex projects seamlessly. Her expertise spans various property types, from office buildings to mixed-use developments, and she excels in structuring partnerships, joint ventures and intricate financing arrangements. Leveraging her tax acumen, Velazquez maximizes clients’ returns while mitigating legal risks. Notable achievements include orchestrating the acquisition and financing of a $6.3 million hotelto- apartment conversion in Madison, Wisconsin and facilitating the sale of a $150 million apartment complex in San Bernardino, California.

