Jonathan Nikfarjam is the managing principal and founder of Shield Commercial Real Estate. Nikfarjam is a licensed real estate broker with over 16 years of experience and has also served as an expert real estate witness. Over his brokerage career, he has closed over 250 transactions totaling just under $1 billion. Prior to founding Shield CRE, Nikfarjam was the managing principal of the Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors office in El Segundo, ranking in the top 2% of the company’s commercial agents. He has received numerous accolades, including being named a 2023 L.A. Times B2B Publishing Commercial Real Estate Visionary and receiving the 2023 Crexi Platinum Broker Award. He is also a four-time recipient of the LA Business Journal’s “Who’s Brokering Los Angeles” recognition.

