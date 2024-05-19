Savills North American

President, Los Angeles Region

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

With over two decades at Savills, Josh Gorin has consistently been a top producer and leader. In 2023, he became president of the Los Angeles Region, guiding strategy, fostering collaboration and mentoring talent. In 2023, Gorin had facilitated some of the largest transactions in Los Angeles, including representing Sony Pictures Entertainment in a landmark four-floor lease at 5750 Wilshire Boulevard, the largest office lease of the year. He also completed transactions on behalf of the World Surf League, FilmLA, Genesco, Capital Brands, The Segal Company and one of the largest technology companies in the world. As he enters his 27th year at Savills, Gorin remains committed to making a positive impact on the Los Angeles community through his work and civic engagement.