Investors Management Group

Communications Director

Professional Services Advisors

Julie Flesner, communications director at Investors Management Group (IMG), has played a pivotal role in driving improvements in the online rental housing market over the past year. In response to President Biden’s transparency initiative, she has spearheaded the development of new services aimed at providing renters with comprehensive information on total rental costs. Through strategic collaborations with platforms such as Zillow, Apartments.com, Yardi and RealPage, Flesner has led the way in empowering renters to make well-informed housing decisions. Her efforts with IMG’s L.A.-based asset management team have significantly enhanced platform integrations and AI technology, fostering a more transparent and accessible multi-family housing landscape nationwide.