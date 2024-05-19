(Spiderbox)

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

With over three decades of experience, Kenneth Fields is a standout figure at Greenberg Glusker’s esteemed real estate department. Renowned for managing transactions exceeding $2 billion and representing industrial giants like Rexford Industrial Realty, his expertise spans diverse sectors. Fields’ recent deals include a portfolio acquisition of five industrial properties in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, valued at over $100 million. He also facilitated the acquisition of an 80-acre parcel for Rexford Industrial Realty and orchestrated the purchase and sale of several office building projects for The Johnston Group. Fields frequently moderates panels for organizations like Connect, CRE and Bisnow. Furthermore, he has been recognized as an Industrial Influencer by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum and named one of California’s Top 10 Real Estate Attorneys by Connect CRE.