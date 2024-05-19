Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Kevin S. Kinigstein stands out as a seasoned real estate attorney at Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP in Los Angeles, boasting 24 years of experience in intricate real estate dealings. At Cox Castle, he leads the seniors housing practice group, which he has nurtured into one of the West Coast’s premier practices over 15 years. His extensive expertise spans various senior housing asset classes, from independent living to skilled nursing. Kinigstein plays a pivotal role in overseeing and mentoring his team, ensuring the smooth integration of various transactional components. His client roster ranges from entrepreneurial ventures to institutional players, encompassing sectors like life sciences, healthcare and mixed-use developments. Recent highlights include facilitating multi-million-dollar acquisitions, joint ventures and development projects across California and beyond.