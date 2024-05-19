Revitate

Co-Founder, Chief Impact Officer & Managing Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Lisa Bhathal Merage, co-founder and chief impact officer of Revitate, stands as a visionary figure in the commercial real estate sphere, spearheading initiatives that merge profitability with social impact. With a background in fashion entrepreneurship, she transitioned into real estate with RAJ Capital, pioneering the RevOZ opportunity zone investment platform and injecting over $1.3 billion into economic growth ventures. Under Merage’s guidance, Revitate has emerged as a catalyst for positive change, focusing on projects like Revitate Cherry Tree and Revitate Impact, aimed at preserving affordable housing and community development. Her leadership extends beyond Revitate, with endeavors in sports ownership and philanthropy. Notably, she acquired the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns FC and is involved in various charitable organizations, including the OC Museum of Art.

