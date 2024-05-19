HLW International LLP

Principal

Architects

Louise Sharp, LEED AP, serves as principal at HLW, leading the interior architectural design practice for their West Coast offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco. With over a decade at HLW, she has designed over 1.5 million square feet of creative workplace globally, from London to Shanghai. Her recent projects include the global headquarters for Belkin International in El Segundo, emphasizing transparency, sustainability and indoor/outdoor collaborations. Another standout accomplishment is a confidential global consulting firm’s office in Downtown L.A.’s historic US Bank Tower, designed to LEED Platinum standards with outdoor terraces and local elements enhancing wellness and sustainability. Sharp is actively involved in the local real estate community, contributing expertise through speaking engagements and memberships in organizations like CoreNet and LAHQ.

