Cushman & Wakefield

Executive Vice Chair

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Executive Vice Chair of Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Capital Markets Group Marc D. Renard has closed more than 550 transactions valued above $40 billion alongside his team. He has been named the firm’s top investment broker in the Western region or California consistently since 1992 and took top multifamily capital markets honors in 2025.

Over the past 24 months Renard has closed more than 20 transactions exceeding $1.3 billion, among them the $139-million sale of Next on Sixth, a 398-unit Downtown Los Angeles community that stands among the county’s largest apartment trades of 2026, plus three Hollywood closings totaling more than $331 million. He sits on the executive committee of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate and the policy advisory board of UC Berkeley’s Fisher Center.

