Datex Property Solutions

Chief Executive Officer

Professional Services Advisors

Mark Sigal serves as chief executive officer at Datex Property Solutions, leading the company’s growth, client relations, product development and business strategy. Under his leadership, Datex has achieved remarkable growth in sales, recurring revenues and client acquisition, driven by its purpose-based approach to real estate portfolio management. Sigal takes pride in the advancements made by Datex’s R&D team, particularly in enhancing automation, unstructured data management and custom reporting features. These include innovations like a leasing automation system tailored for retail, a CRM system designed for retail portfolios and ad hoc reporting tools for flexible KPI tracking. With a writing and communications background, he has written for publications and on his blog, The Network Garden, sharing insights on technology and business.

