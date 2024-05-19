Stream Realty Partners

Executive Managing Director and Partner

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Martin (Marty) Pupil, as executive managing director and partner at Stream Realty Partners, brings over 14 years of experience from Colliers, where he served as national president of brokerage services. Since joining Stream in 2018, he has been instrumental in expanding the company’s real estate services platform across Orange County, the Inland Empire and Los Angeles. Pupil’s visionary leadership has not only led to significant growth but has also attracted top talent to Stream, resulting in the addition of eight new members to the industrial brokerage team. Additionally, he has overseen the successful development and sale of major industrial projects such as the Alder Commerce Center in Bloomington, CA (174,000 square feet) and the Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley (350,000 square feet).

