NAI Capital Commercial

Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Michael Arnold, a highly acclaimed broker, has garnered recognition from prominent publications and organizations over the past 25 months. As the executive vice president and founder of the Tenant Consulting Group at NAI Capital Commercial, he has been pivotal in propelling the company’s success, both as a top producer and a leader in establishing the Tenant Consulting Group. With over 25 years of experience, Arnold offers a consultative and comprehensive approach, assisting companies in addressing their cultural, financial and operational needs. He has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Co- Star. Arnold orchestrated one of the largest lease deals in Los Angeles in 2022 on behalf of Miller Barondess LLP at 2121 Avenue of the Stars. He serves as vice chairman at NAI Global Corporate Services, underscoring his status as a prominent figure in the industry.

