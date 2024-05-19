Crexi

Founder & CEO

Professional Services Advisors

Michael DeGiorgio is the visionary founder and CEO of Crexi, revolutionizing the commercial real estate industry. Under his guidance, Crexi has achieved remarkable milestones, including hosting the world’s largest single-asset online real estate transaction and expanding its presence with offices in Miami and Irvine, in addition to its Los Angeles headquarters. Facilitating over $600 billion in transactions to date, Crexi empowers over 2.5 million buyers, brokers and tenants to explore more than $7 trillion in property value nationwide. Due to DeGiorgio’s progress in the industry, he has been honored with prestigious awards, including the 2019 50 Under 40 GlobeSt Award, the 2020 GlobeSt Influencers in Technology Award and recognition as a 2022 GlobeSt CRE Tech Influencer.

