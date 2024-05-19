Shawmut Design and Construction

Director of Estimating

General Contractors

Michelle Rabinovich, director of estimating for Shawmut’s West region, leads her team in providing comprehensive estimates for construction projects and navigating challenges with skill and foresight. She has led major pre-construction efforts, including Shawmut’s largest project to date. Beyond her professional achievements, Rabinovich is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry, actively supporting initiatives such as Shawmut’s Diversity Leadership Council and BuildOUT California. She also volunteers with organizations like the Chabad Jewish Center and MaeDay Rescue. Rabinovich’s impactful contributions have earned her recognition as a 2023 Woman of Influence in Construction, Engineering & Architecture by the Los Angeles Business Journal and an ENR California 2023 Top Young Professional.