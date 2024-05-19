Parkview Financial

CEO & Founder

Banks/Lenders

Paul Rahimian is the CEO and founder of Parkview Financial, a national debt fund specializing in construction financing for real estate development projects. With over $4 billion in financing executed since its inception in 2009, Parkview has earned a reputation for providing fast and creative solutions to developers across the United States. Under Rahimian’s leadership, Parkview has expanded its presence with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Las Vegas, becoming one of the most respected private construction lenders in the industry. His leadership and commitment to excellence have earned Parkview numerous awards and accolades from prestigious publications such as GlobeSt, the Los Angeles Business Journal, Real Estate Capital USA and Connect Media.

