IDB Bank

SVP, Senior Relationship Manager

Banks/Lenders

Rafael Cohen is the senior vice president of IDB Bank’s California commercial real estate sector. With nearly two decades of experience in the financial services and banking industries, he has a proven track record in balance-sheet commercial real estate lending. In his role, he helps to drive the Bank’s portfolio exceeding $700 million, focusing on loan originations, asset management and deposit gathering. Cohen’s expertise encompasses construction, transitional and permanent loans across various asset classes, underpinning his role in fostering relationship-based lending solutions. His prior roles at Meridian Capital and First Bank of Beverly Hills have cemented his reputation as a seasoned banking professional dedicated to excellence and client success.

