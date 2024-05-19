Colliers

Managing Director, Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Ricardo Pacheco serves as managing director of brokerage for Colliers’ Los Angeles offices. Implementing his forward-thinking business acumen and diverse industry expertise garnered through his 16-year career, he partners with over 100 sales professionals across Los Angeles to develop strategic business plans and provide superior client service. Outside of his current position, Pacheco previously served as a regional director for Colliers’ U.S. Southwest Region, playing an integral role in working with brokerage professionals to win, keep and grow business across the Southwest. Before joining Colliers, he held various leadership positions across occupier and investor services during an 11-year tenure with CBRE. There, Pacheco was responsible for leading one of the company’s most significant transaction management corporate accounts.

