Richard Rasmussen, a partner at Lagerlof, LLP, specializes in corporate, real estate and business law, bringing extensive experience to his practice. Recognized for his professionalism and ethics with an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, he has been consistently honored as a “Super Lawyer” in Southern California and listed among “Southern California’s Top-Rated Lawyers” by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Rasmussen’s comprehensive approach to legal counsel extends to serving as outside general counsel for clients in diverse sectors, including automobile dealerships, manufacturing, retail, nonprofit organizations and real estate brokerage firms. He is deeply involved in professional associations such as the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA), the National Association of Dealer Counsel (NADC) and local bar associations.

