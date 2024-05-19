Marcus & Millichap

Senior Managing Director,

Investments & Executive Director, National Multi-Housing Group

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Rick Raymundo is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience serving as the senior managing director of investments and executive director of Marcus & Millichap’s National Multi-Housing Group. Leading a highly successful team in the firm’s Encino office, he has closed an impressive 49 transactions valued at nearly $200 million in 2022 and 2023 alone. Throughout his career, Raymundo has closed transactions totaling approximately $1.3 billion since joining Marcus & Millichap. Joining their Encino branch in 2023, he quickly emerged as one of the office’s top agents, earning accolades such as the Top Selling Agent Award. Outside of his professional endeavors, Raymundo is actively involved in philanthropy, supporting organizations like Lake Avenue Church, Saddleback Church and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

