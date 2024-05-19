Innovative Housing Opportunities

President & CEO Commercial

Real Estate Developers

As president and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO), Rochelle Mills spearheads the organization’s mission to expand its portfolio of high-quality affordable housing. Since 2006, under her leadership, IHO has grown into an award-winning developer. Notably, IHO’s innovative approach is showcased through the Living EmPower House project in Santa Ana, recognized as a top project to watch for its groundbreaking design promoting affordability and autonomy. This year, IHO will unveil three new housing communities in Southern California, including The Aspire in Riverside for transitional-age youth, Pacific Wind in Carlsbad for low-income working families and Serenity in South Los Angeles for low-income and formerly homeless seniors. Prior to joining IHO, Mills and her husband founded Mills Studio, where their high-end designs were featured on FineLiving, Homes Across America and national television.

