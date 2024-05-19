Shawmut Design and Construction

Project Executive

General Contractors

Sam Ragsdale is a respected construction leader known for his work on iconic projects in Los Angeles and Southern California. Starting his career at an ENR-Ranked firm, he was able to hold onto leading roles and develop his expertise, joining Shawmut Design and Construction in 2023. He brings 20 years of expertise to drive the firm’s expansion and bring new ideas to the foreground. Ragsdale had completed a mass timber installation training with CHICAP at the Carpenter Training Center in Chicago, the first in the country to do so. His proactive problem-solving and innovative approaches ensure project success, exemplified by his work on the Petersen Automotive Museum. Praised for his strategic insight, Ragsdale enhances Shawmut’s capacity to serve partners across the region.

