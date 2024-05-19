Northmarq

Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Shane Shafer is a seasoned managing director at Northmarq, overseeing investment sales in Southern California from the Irvine office, with over two decades of experience in commercial real estate. He spearheaded Northmarq’s presence in the region, consistently ranking among its most productive advisors. With a career spanning $6 billion in sales, Shafer maintains robust relationships with institutional apartment owners and private capital companies, securing his status as a top broker. Notable transactions include the record-setting sale of The Bryant at Yorba Linda and Nineteen01 in Santa Ana. His expertise extends beyond transactions, as seen in his role in expanding Northmarq’s offices and committees. Shafer’s commitment to community service is evident through his involvement in founding GO, a Christian organization dedicated to serving those in need.

