Compass

Senior Estates Director, Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Shaunt Zakarian epitomizes the qualities of an entrepreneur and philanthropist, known for his unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. His remarkable ability to cultivate strong, lasting relationships has been pivotal in establishing his business primarily through referrals and repeat clients. Graduating as the youngest MBA student from Pepperdine University, Zakarian has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and steadfast adherence to principles of quality, service and ethical conduct. With a keen eye for opportunities, he strategically guides his clients in their investment endeavors, often staying ahead of the market curve. This proactive approach has contributed to Zakarian’s impressive track record, with over $100 million in real estate sales over the past two years alone.

