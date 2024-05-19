Steve Bogoyevac

Marcus & Millichap

Senior Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Steve “Bogie” Bogoyevac, a senior managing director investments of Marcus & Millichap and founder of The Bogie Group, is a veteran apartment and 1031 exchange specialist of Long Beach, the South Bay, Los Angeles and surrounding areas. He is a 13-time “Broker of the Year” for Marcus & Millichap South Bay/Long Beach, and he has earned numerous national achievement and sales recognition awards. Bogie has focused the majority of his 20-year career on multifamily properties and also offers experience with a range of net leased, retail, office, industrial and other property types. As a former professional hockey player, Bogie believes teamwork is the key to success. As such, he has assembled a skilled team dedicated to a collaborative approach that ensures the best possible service for clients. As of May 2024, Bogie’s team has transacted over $1.85 billion of investment real estate across more than 770 successful closings.

