Evoto

Del Amo Construction

Project Executive

General Contractors

Steve Taylor’s journey in construction began in his teens, evolving from intern to project engineer and now as project executive. His expertise spans highway construction, creative office spaces, industrial developments and marine projects. Over 24 months, he managed projects worth $250 million, including notable successes like his construction of one of the first seismic retrofits of an occupied high-rise building in Los Angeles, managing the construction of 2.5 million square feet of industrial space. Taylor expanded Del Amo Construction into Phoenix, overseeing $150 million worth of projects. He finds fulfillment in mentoring talents and fostering their career growth. Apart from work, he dedicates time to community service, volunteering, coaching youth sports and engaging in school functions, enriching the communities he serves.

