T.C. Macker serves as president of WESTMAC Commercial Brokerage Company, a premier commercial real estate firm. Acknowledged by Coldwell Banker Commercial and a sustaining board member of UCLA’s Ziman Center for Real Estate, he is a highly regarded expert in the commercial brokerage community. Over the past 24 months, he’s facilitated over $150 million in transactions, showcasing his dedication to client satisfaction. As a native Angeleno, Macker takes pride in giving back to his community; he is a board member of the Catholic Big Brothers and Big Sisters and a regular donor to various organizations like St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Gray Foundation to Cure Batten Disease and the Wounded Warrior Project.

