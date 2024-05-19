Elevated LA | Compass

Commercial Regional Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

With over 20 years of experience, Tim Byrne is a distinguished real estate professional in Southern California, specializing in the high-end Westside market. His expertise encompass residential and commercial real estate, enabling clients to make astute financial decisions by analyzing market trends. Byrne’s prowess in brokerage, asset management, property appraisal, finance and leasing has led to over $1 billion in successful transactions, securing his position as a nationally acclaimed top seller. Holding a real estate finance degree from Loyola Marymount University, Byrne combines academic knowledge with hands-on skill. Beyond his achievements, he cherishes family time and outdoor pursuits, including coaching sports, hiking and enjoying baseball games.

