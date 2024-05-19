Avrio Real Estate Credit

Chief Executive Officer

Banks/Lenders

Vicky Schiff, CEO of Avrio Real Estate Credit, has been a trailblazer for women in a predominantly male industry, paving the way for others through her talent and dedication. Leading all aspects of Avrio, including investments, finance and strategy, she is recognized as a seasoned entrepreneurial thinker and C-suite executive. Schiff’s visionary leadership led to the establishment of Avrio in 2023, offering short-term debt and structured finance products for commercial real estate assets. With a goal to originate $500 million in loans this year, Avrio utilizes specialized processes developed in collaboration with Dream Unlimited Corp. and PaulsCorp, LLC, to streamline ESG data analysis and reporting. Schiff’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her track record of founding successful firms since 1996, supporting women- and minority-led ventures.

