Northmarq

SVP & Managing Director

Banks/Lenders

Zalmi Klyne, currently serving as managing director at Northmarq’s Los Angeles office, leads a dynamic team with a wealth of experience. With an impressive portfolio, he has successfully closed over $1 billion in transactions and facilitated 137 deals within just two years at Northmarq. Klyne’s journey in the financing sector commenced at Continental Partners, where his innate entrepreneurial spirit and aptitude for numbers quickly propelled him to success. He later transitioned to Northmarq, further solidifying his reputation as a proficient mortgage banking professional. Beyond his professional achievements, Klyne actively contributes to various Jewish religious organizations, holding leadership positions such as president of the Granada Hills board of directors for Chabad and serving on the advisory board of directors for the Village Synagogue.