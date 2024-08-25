President

Abkarian & Associates

Personal Injury

Albert Abkarian, the founder and president of Abkarian & Associates, is a testament to the power of resilience and hard work. An Armenian Iranian immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in 1979 without English proficiency, his journey was marked by significant challenges. Despite financial hardships and working 40 hours a week while attending night classes, Abkarian graduated with honors from CSUN in political science. His determination didn’t stop there; he pursued law school, worked full-time and attended night classes, eventually passing the California Bar on his first attempt. With over 30 years since founding his successful personal injury firm, Abkarian’s story is a profound example of achieving the American Dream through perseverance.