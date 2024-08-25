Alexander R. Wheeler

Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Personal Injury

Alexander Wheeler is a partner at PARRIS Law Firm, specializing in severe personal injury, wrongful death, insurance bad faith and class action litigation. Recognized as a Southern California Super Lawyer since 2019, he has secured over $500 million in verdicts and settlements. He has led numerous federal and state class actions and achieved significant seven- and eight-figure jury trial verdicts. Wheeler speaks at Continuing Legal Education seminars nationwide on trial practice and the application of cognitive science in law. He serves on the board of advisors at Pepperdine University School of Law and holds memberships in various legal associations, including the Consumer Attorneys Associations of Los Angeles and California.

