Partner

Accident Fighters, APC

Personal Injury

Alexander Zeesman, founding partner of Accident Fighters, APC, manages personal injury cases from intake to resolution. An experienced litigator and a 2018 “Top 40 Under 40” Trial Attorney, he excels in trial advocacy and alternative dispute resolution. He is admitted to practice in California, Pennsylvania and Colorado. Zeesman is an alumnus of the CAALA (Consumer Attorney Association of Los Angeles) Plaintiff’s Trial Academy and has been published in the California Lawyer’s Association’s publication, The Practitioner. A second-generation attorney following his father and aunt, he has deep ties to Southern California’s legal community.