Managing Partner

Willett & Willett, LLP

Product Liability

Allison Rachel Willett is the managing partner at Willett & Willett, LLP, focusing on consumer rights through class action litigation. Recognized as a Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star and awarded “Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyers” by the National Trial Lawyers, she has a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades. Willett achieved a landmark $38-million settlement as class counsel in the Lash Boost cases, securing compensation and significant injunctive relief. Her expertise in complex litigation and mediation certification underscores her commitment to achieving meaningful outcomes for her clients. She is known for her strategic approach and has earned accolades for her contributions to advancing consumer protections and marketplace transparency.

