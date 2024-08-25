Chair, Franchise and Distribution Practice Group

Lewitt Hackman

Barry Kurtz is a shareholder at Lewitt Hackman and the chair of the firm’s Franchise Practice Group. Kurtz has been certified as a legal specialist in franchise and distribution Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization since 2009 and recognized by his peers in the 2023 and 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® to be among the top 5% of attorneys nationwide for his work in franchise law.

A graduate of UCLA (1970) and Southwestern Law School (1973), Barry has been a member of the American Bar Association Section on Business Law and Forum on Franchising since 1982 and was a member of the International Franchise Association’s Legal/Legislative Committee from 1991 to 1998. In addition, Kurtz served as an appointed member of the Franchise Law Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California from 1983 to 1985, 1998 to 2000 and 2011-2013, and was appointed to the State Bar of California Franchise and Distribution Law Advisory Commission for a four-year term in 2014.