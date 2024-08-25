Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler LLP

Personal Injury

Bruce A. Broillet, a partner at Greene Broillet & Wheeler LLP, is a distinguished plaintiff attorney specializing in personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, business litigation and professional malpractice. He has secured landmark verdicts and settlements, including a $3.3-billion settlement against Big Tobacco and a $55-million verdict for Erin Andrews. Recognized nationally, Broillet is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates and has been named among California’s Top 100 Lawyers and Top Plaintiff Lawyers. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. His accolades include CAALA’s Trial Lawyer of the Year and CAOC’s Consumer Attorney of the Year awards.

