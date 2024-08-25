Partner ACTS Law

Personal Injury

Bruce Brusavich, a partner at ACTS Law, brings over three decades of exceptional legal service, having founded and led his own firm prior. With expertise spanning personal injury, business litigation, elder abuse and more, he has successfully navigated over 100 jury trials, advocating tirelessly for the rights of thousands of individuals and businesses. Brusavich’s profound legal knowledge is further shared through teaching Continuing Legal Education programs, testifying before the state legislature and serving as an expert witness in legal malpractice cases. A past president of both the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and Consumer Attorneys of California, he has significantly influenced legal reform, showcasing his dedication to justice and client advocacy.