Carney R. Shegerian

Consumer Attorneys 2024

Founding Partner
Shegerian & Associates
Labor & Employment

Carney R. Shegerian, the founding partner of Shegerian & Associates, has made a significant impact over the past 25 years as a dedicated advocate and trial attorney for employees wronged by their employers. His notable achievements include a $155.4-million verdict in a retaliation case against Farmers Insurance, one of the largest in Los Angeles history. Shegerian has secured over $1 billion for clients, with more than 100 jury verdicts, including 50 seven-figure or higher awards. Recognized as a top attorney, he has been named Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2013 and a finalist for the award multiple times. Shegerian is also included in the Daily Journal’s Top 75 Labor and Employment Lawyers and was awarded Employment Attorney of the Year (2023) by Best Lawyers.

