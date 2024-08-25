Attorney

Castelblanco Law Group

Personal Injury

Catalina Rodas received her JD from Southwestern Law School in 2011, graduating in the top 20% of her class. As a Schumacher Scholar and Dean’s Scholar, she excelled in the Moot Court Honors Program, earning accolades in multiple competitions. She clerked for Honorable Amy M. Pellman and completed a Copyright and Entertainment Law Practicum. Rodas earned her B.S. from the University of Florida, where she was a Bright Futures Scholar and received several prestigious awards. She is passionate about social justice, co-founding Hugs From Hollywood and volunteering with various legal aid organizations. An active member of multiple bar associations, she is licensed to practice in California and federal district courts.